Police: Delivery Woman Found Beaten, Lying In Road

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating after a woman delivering food in New Britain was found lying in a road with broken bones in her face.
Emergency responders found the 45-year-old woman around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of an apartment building with a cut on her forehead and swollen eyes.
Police say doctors at a hospital found numerous broken bones on her face that were not consistent with a fall.
Police say the woman was missing money and personal items. They believe she was robbed. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.
