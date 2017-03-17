Officer Who Killed Man In Altercation Near Motel Identified

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Officials have released the names of two Montville police officers under investigation after a man was fatally shot by police outside a motel in January.

Authorities say police asked 53-year-old Val Thomas to leave, but the suspect grabbed an officer’s stun gun and used it to repeatedly strike the officer in the head. The officer then shot Thomas. He died at a hospital.

The Day of New London reports the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office identified Robin Salvatore as the officer who killed Thomas.

Salvatore is the head of the department’s union.

Officer Craig Jacobson is also under investigation.

Hotel owner Sam Patel says Thomas was staying there for about two months. He called police after Thomas refused to pay a $250 bill.