Nine People Hospitalized After New Britain Fire

March 17, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: fire, New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Nine people were transported to local hospitals after a fire at a New Britain condominium complex before dawn on Friday.

Crews were called to 220 Lasalle Street around 3:20 a.m. to find heavy fire in two of the ten units at the complex. Six people were in one of the units; three in the other, said fire officials. Three victims had to be rescued by firefighters.

One fire hydrant near the scene was frozen and caused a brief delay, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes, said city officials.

The New Britain Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze. There was no word on the condition of the victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Check Your Bracket

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia