Nine People Hospitalized After New Britain Fire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Nine people were transported to local hospitals after a fire at a New Britain condominium complex before dawn on Friday.
Crews were called to 220 Lasalle Street around 3:20 a.m. to find heavy fire in two of the ten units at the complex. Six people were in one of the units; three in the other, said fire officials. Three victims had to be rescued by firefighters.
One fire hydrant near the scene was frozen and caused a brief delay, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes, said city officials.
The New Britain Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze. There was no word on the condition of the victims.