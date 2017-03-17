Murphy Slams Republican Healthcare Bill

(CBS Connecticut) — In Washington, President Donald Trump and some House conservatives today agreed to make changes to the Republican healthcare bill. The bill would replace much of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

In Connecticut for a series of public appearances today, Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy called the Republican bill a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ that would leave tens of millions of people without health insurance.

Murphy says the bill would allow insurance companies to increase premiums for older Americans.

“This bill would drive costs up dramatically for those people because it allows insurers to discriminate against you simply because you are older,” Murphy said.

The Affordable Care Act capped what health insurers can charge people in their 50’s and 60’s at three times what the companies charge young people.

The Republican plan would allow insurers to charge as much as five times what they charge young people.

“It’s hard to overstate what a disaster TrumpCare would be for the state of Connecticut and for the whole country,” Murphy said.

Murphy says the Republicans will have a difficult time getting the bill through the senate.