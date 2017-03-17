Jury Hears From Tattoo Artist In Hernandez Murder Trial

March 17, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial is hearing from a tattoo artist who inked an image of a gun and the phrase “God Forgives” on the former New England Patriots star.

Prosecutors say the phrase and the image of a six-shot revolver are evidence Hernandez killed two men after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink in 2012. Hernandez’s lawyers deny that claim.

Authorities say Hernandez fired five shots from a revolver into a car outside the club, killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The artist testifying Friday is David Nelson, who operates Make Luck Tattoo shop in Redondo Beach, California. Hernandez had Nelson ink the tattoo in 2013.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2014.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Check Your Bracket

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia