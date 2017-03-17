Connecticut Business Spotlight March 15, 2017: Coastline Construction

March 17, 2017 11:33 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Joseph Merritt Company Construction Document Technologies support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Coastline Construction.

Since 1991, Coastline Construction in Clinton has provided CT with quality cost efficient engineered construction.  Offering a complete line of general contracting services including heavy and highway construction, utility installation and replacement, town recreational facilities, sheeting, shoring, dewatering and contaminated soil remediation. Contact Coastline Construction at 860-669-5058 or coastlineconstructioncorp.com.

Brought to you by Joseph Merritt Company’s Construction Document Technologies.  Go to Merrittgraphics.com.

