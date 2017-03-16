West Hartford Police ID Road Rage Suspect

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say they are pursuing criminal charges in connection with a road-rage incident Wednesday.
Police say a vehicle heading southbound on New Park Avenue accidentally splashed a man with snow and slush as it drove by him. The man allegedly got in his car and chased the driver of the other vehicle– exiting his car, grabbing a crow bar from his truck and striking the woman’s vehicle several times. Police say the attacker was screaming obscenities during the incident. He then fled south on New Park Avenue.
The victim was not physically injured, but her 2002 Mazda has hood and headlight damage.
Police say they have identified the suspect, but are withholding his name for now.