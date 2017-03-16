This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017 6:24 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- David Cadden, a professor emeritus at Quinnipiac University’s School of Business discusses Alexion Pharmaceuticals in New Haven, which announced plans to lay off 210 employees.  Cadden reminds us, this is not the first time a company that is part of the First Five program has undergone layoffs.

8:20- Walter Olson of Overlawyered.com looks at the new Seattle law which strips landlords of choice of tenants. Plus, Olson goes into California’s Prop 65, specifically how the “toxic enforcement act” is affecting black licorice.

8:50- Lenore Skenazy of Free Range Kids joins Ray on the air.

