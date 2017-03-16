String Of Robberies Connected To Online Purchases

(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police say there have been at least eight robberies in the city in recent months, targeting people who arranged to buy items through the web site OfferUp.com.
Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says when the victims arrived at predetermined locations to purchase the items, the supposed sellers turned out to be criminals.
“People come into the city from out of town, unsuspecting, into the neighborhoods, and they get robbed at gunpoint of their car sometimes, their phones, their wallets,” Foley said. “We have had eight incidents of this.”
In some cases, the weapon shown was a knife.
Some of the victims were attacked.
Foley suggests that people who used an online service to set up an in-person purchase of an item go to a police department’s parking lot for the sale.