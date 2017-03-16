Police Identify Dead Mother Of Left-Alone Child

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified an East Hartford woman who was dead for days while her 3-year-old daughter was alone and survived on cereal inside their home.
Authorities said Thursday that the woman was 37-year-old Twanna Toler. Her body was discovered Monday in a bedroom of her East Hartford apartment when a social worker went to check on the child because she missed day care.
Police say the girl was dehydrated but healthy. She was taken to a hospital. It’s not clear who has custody of her now.
Police say the toddler was alone for several days, but it’s not clear exactly how long.
Authorities are awaiting autopsy results. Investigators found no evidence of a crime or break-in.
Court records show Toler had a criminal record including narcotics possession, assault and larceny.
