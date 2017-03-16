March Madness: Big Shots

March 16, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Big Shots, CBS Connecticut, march madness, Mike Bachini, NCAA Tournament

 

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

Connecticut (CBS) – If you haven’t already, check out my article on the biggest upsets of the past 5 years. It is the first in a four part series to gear up for the first 4 days of March Madness. In the 2nd part we bring you a compilation of the biggest shots in the more recent NCAA Tournaments. Or in other words whatever YouTube has available for me to show you. This should get the juices flowing before tip-off this afternoon. Coming tomorrow are the biggest games and best story lines of recent memory.

Biggest Shots In March Madness Recent History (In Chronological Order)

2005 – (13) Vermont over (4) Syracuse: T.J. Sorrentine – “From the parking lot”

2006 – (14) Northwestern State over (3) Iowa: “Oh My Goodness!”

2007 – (11) VCU over (6) Duke: Eric Maynor – “The Dagger”

2007 – (1) Ohio State sends it to OT vs. (9) Xavier: Ron Lewis – “This is March MADness”

2008 – (12) Western Kentucky over (5) Drake: “Western Kentucky, does in Drake”

2009 – (3) Villanova over (1) Pittsburgh in the Elite 8: Scottie Reynolds drives the lane

2010 – (9) Northern Iowa over (1) Kansas: Ali Farokhmanesh – “You can’t be serious with that shot!”

2011 – (13) Morehead State over (4) Louisville: “Onions!”

2013 – (13) LaSalle over (12) Ole Miss: “The fable continues”

2014 – (11) Dayton over (6) Ohio State

2016 – (11) Northern Iowa over (6) Texas

2016 – (2) Villanova over (1) North Carolina: Kris Jenkins – “For the Championship!”

Follow Mike Bachini on Twitter throughout the NCAA Tournament @MikeBachini

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Check Your Bracket
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia