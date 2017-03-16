March Madness: Big Shots

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut
Connecticut (CBS) – If you haven’t already, check out my article on the biggest upsets of the past 5 years. It is the first in a four part series to gear up for the first 4 days of March Madness. In the 2nd part we bring you a compilation of the biggest shots in the more recent NCAA Tournaments. Or in other words whatever YouTube has available for me to show you. This should get the juices flowing before tip-off this afternoon. Coming tomorrow are the biggest games and best story lines of recent memory.
Biggest Shots In March Madness Recent History (In Chronological Order)
2005 – (13) Vermont over (4) Syracuse: T.J. Sorrentine – “From the parking lot”
2006 – (14) Northwestern State over (3) Iowa: “Oh My Goodness!”
2007 – (11) VCU over (6) Duke: Eric Maynor – “The Dagger”
2007 – (1) Ohio State sends it to OT vs. (9) Xavier: Ron Lewis – “This is March MADness”
2008 – (12) Western Kentucky over (5) Drake: “Western Kentucky, does in Drake”
2009 – (3) Villanova over (1) Pittsburgh in the Elite 8: Scottie Reynolds drives the lane
2010 – (9) Northern Iowa over (1) Kansas: Ali Farokhmanesh – “You can’t be serious with that shot!”
2011 – (13) Morehead State over (4) Louisville: “Onions!”
2013 – (13) LaSalle over (12) Ole Miss: “The fable continues”
2014 – (11) Dayton over (6) Ohio State
2016 – (11) Northern Iowa over (6) Texas
2016 – (2) Villanova over (1) North Carolina: Kris Jenkins – “For the Championship!”
