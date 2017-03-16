Man Charged With Choking Woman

March 16, 2017 10:30 AM
(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police are charging a man stemming from an incident earlier this year in which he allegedly choked a woman.

They say 50-year-old Jani Hatika is facing charges in the incident last month.

According to police, Hatika was involved in a disupute with the alleged victim that became physical.

That’s when they say he choked her at his home on Glenwood Road in South Windsor.

Hatika faces a list of charges including assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct and threatening.

He was released after posting $350,000 bond.

