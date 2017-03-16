Fast Food Helps Lead To Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say trash from a fast food restaurant helped them make an arrest in a hit-and-run traffic crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Police said Wednesday that Roger Sullivan Jr. faces charges including negligent homicide in the October 8 death in New Haven of 31-year-old Garry Gulledge.
Witnesses told police that an Acura SUV struck Gulledge’s motorcycle, and then sped away. Gulledge died at the hospital.
A piece of the SUV recovered at the scene helped investigators determine the make and model of the vehicle.
Police also found a discarded McDonald’s cup and barbecue sauce container.
Investigators checked video from a nearby McDonald’s and found someone in that type of vehicle buying items that matched the trash found at the scene.
Sullivan said he didn’t know he hit anyone.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)