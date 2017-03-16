Fast Food Helps Lead To Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run

March 16, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say trash from a fast food restaurant helped them make an arrest in a hit-and-run traffic crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Police said Wednesday that Roger Sullivan Jr. faces charges including negligent homicide in the October 8 death in New Haven of 31-year-old Garry Gulledge.

Witnesses told police that an Acura SUV struck Gulledge’s motorcycle, and then sped away. Gulledge died at the hospital.

A piece of the SUV recovered at the scene helped investigators determine the make and model of the vehicle.

Police also found a discarded McDonald’s cup and barbecue sauce container.

Investigators checked video from a nearby McDonald’s and found someone in that type of vehicle buying items that matched the trash found at the scene.

Sullivan said he didn’t know he hit anyone.

