Search For Newington Assault Suspect

(Newington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Newington are continuing to investigate an assault in town last week that occurred outside a gas station.

Around 11:30 last Wednesday, March 8, police say the suspect grabbed the victim who’d been sitting in his personal vehicle and threw him to the ground.

The victim, police say, hit his head on the ground, rendering him unconscious.

Suveilance photos show the suspect, a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark coat and sporting facial hair.

He fled the scene in a silver colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon.

Police haven’t said what caused the attack, nor have they released a condition of the victim.

They would like anyone with any information to call them at (860) 666-8445, extension 6317.