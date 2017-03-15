Police Chief Warns Of Scammer Pretending To Be Him

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Greenwich’s police chief says someone is pretending to be him in an apparent attempt to scam area residents.
The Greenwich Time reports that Chief James Heavey sent an advisory Tuesday saying a scammer using his name is asking for money from area households to support a police organization.
The real chief says the calls are illegal solicitations that aren’t sanctioned by the department.
He says anyone who gets such a call should contact police.
The investigation remains ongoing.
