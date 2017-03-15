Lawmakers Question Bill To Authorize Police To See Gun Permits

(CBS Connecticut) — State lawmakers today heard comment for and against a proposal to allow police officers to require people carrying guns to show their permits.
Several big-city Democrats say they are concerned that the bill might contribute to racial profiling.
Speaking in favor of the bill, Chief States’ Attorney Kevin Kane said it would help police address the concerns of people disturbed by the sight of a person openly carrying a firearm.
“This certainly is a lot more balanced, and reasonable, or less intrusive than other inspections [of businesses] that are permitted without warrants,” Kane said.
Kane was questioned by a critic of the proposal, Republican Representative Rob Sampson.
“Respectfully Kevin, you are exchanging something if you own a business with the state. Your constitutional protections are your constitutional protections, those are natural rights,” Sampson said.