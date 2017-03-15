East Hartford Police ID Man Struck, Killed By Plow

March 15, 2017 10:04 AM

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Hartford police have identified the man who was struck by a snow plow during Tuesday’s winter storm.

Daniel Baerga, 83, was hit by a privately owned plow truck contracted for snow removal at the Willow Arms Apartments at 446 Main Street, said police.

Baerga was a resident of the complex. He was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital after being hit shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say the driver of the plow is fully cooperating with police. The investigation is ongoing, but police say it appears to be nothing more than a tragic accident.

