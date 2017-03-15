Casino Bills Clear Public Safety Committee

(CBS Connecticut) — State lawmakers on the Public Safety Committee today are advancing proposals to create a third casino in Connecticut, and to set up a process that might allow someone other than the Mohegans and the Mashantucket Pequots to operate a new casino.

Daniel Rovero spoke against the two bills, saying they could jeopardize the state’s revenue from the two existing casinos.

“I don’t want to take a chance of losing $260-million, with a chance that we might gain $30-million,” Rovero said. “If I did I would be at the casinos more often.”

Several lawmakers who say they oppose the casino proposals, voted to move them forward, saying they deserved to be heard by the full General Assembly.

Supporters of a casino say a gambling location is needed in north-central Connecticut, to prevent Connecticut gamblers from taking their money out-of-state to a new facility operated by MGM in Springfield.

The vote was held before 2 pm, but the vote was left open until 5 pm.