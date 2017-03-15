After Patron’s Fall, Bar Voluntarily Cancels Liquor Permit

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The owners of the Hartford bar where a patron fell from the roof to her death March 3 have voluntarily canceled the establishment’s liquor permit.

The Department of Consumer Protection says the Angry Bull Saloon’s license has been canceled and the establishment will no reopen. This, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 18-year-old Central Connecticut State University student Taylor Lavoie.

“We want to thank the Hartford Police Department for their collaboration with us on this investigation, and the owners and management at the Angry Bull Saloon for their cooperation,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris, “Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and friends.”

Police say they don’t suspect foul play but are trying to piece together events leading up to Lavoie’s fall from the roof of the building where the Angry Bull is housed.

“The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division is continuing its investigation into the tragic death of Taylor Lavoie. The investigation remains open. We have many, many entertainment venues in our city that serve alcohol,” added Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley, “Working with the DCP, we will continue to scrutinize these venues to ensure they operate in accordance with state law and take appropriate action as necessary.”

DCP says its investigation into the matter is now closed, but that the agency stands ready to provide any needed assistance to police investigators.