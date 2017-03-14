Yard Goats Sell Out Home Opener

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Spring and baseball may be the furthest things on the minds of many today.
But, with the home opener just shy of a month away, the Hartford Yard Goats are announcing they have sold out the home opener on April.
After a year in which the club played all of its games away from Dunkin’ Donuts Park, the result of missed deadlines and other construction snafus, the Yard Goats announced today that the remaining opening day seats were sold within a half-hour of going on sale at 10:00 this morning.
The Yard Goats host Toronto Blue Jays Double A affiliate the New Hampshire Fisher Cats April 13.
The team is set to play 70 home games this season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.