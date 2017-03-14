Travel Ban Continues; Governor Hoping For Normal Workday Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – As Connecticut continues to feel the effects of a major nor’easter, Governor Dannel Malloy is telling non-essential third-shift state employees to stay home Tuesday night.
“Good day to make brownies … and or read a book,” said Malloy.
Briefing reporters early in the afternoon, Malloy said the travel ban he imposed is making a difference and allowing road crews to do their work. Since 5 a.m. Tuesday, state police had responded to 86 calls for service including 28 crashes, said Malloy. The governor said officials are assessing how long the travel ban should remain in place. He said an announcement was expected later in the afternoon.
Malloy said he was hoping that Wednesday would be a normal workday in Connecticut. He thanked state residents for obeying the travel ban. Connecticut last instituted such a ban in 2013.