Reinstatement Of A Suit Against Maker Of Gun Sought In Newtown Shooting

March 14, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: lawsuit, Newtown, sandy hook

 HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A group of doctors who treated mass shooting victims is asking the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
Lawyers for the doctors said Tuesday that they planned to file a friend-of-the-court brief asking the justices to overturn a lower court decision in October that dismissed the lawsuit against Remington Outdoor Co., of Madison, North Carolina. They say makers of military-style rifles should be held liable for injuries the rifles cause.

Gunman Adam Lanza used a Bushmaster rifle to kill 20 children and six adults at the Newtown school in December 2012.

The lawsuit against Remington was filed by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the Newtown shooting.

 

