Price Likely To Start Season on D.L.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of his sore pitching elbow.

Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in an exhibition game.

“I think at this point, yeah, it would be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season,” manager John Farrell said before Tuesday’s game against Toronto. “We really won’t have any kind of idea until he gets on the mound the first time and right now, I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

Boston had hoped for a formidable rotation headed by Price, Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, acquired in December from the Chicago White Sox.

Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA last year. He felt discomfort in his left elbow following a two-inning simulated game on Feb. 28.

Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache said Price would not need surgery or an injection but should take anti-inflammatory medication and rest his arm. Price started throwing on Saturday, making 25 tosses into a net, and has thrown each day since.

“Played catch again today as he’s been the last three days,” Farrell said. “And everyone’s going to want to know what’s the next step, what’s the next phase. I will tell you, this is going to be dependent upon how David goes through the morning rehab, and the exercises that he goes through, what he feels he’s capable of that day within reason.

“So we’re at a 60-foot phase right now. But we don’t have (a plan in which) there needs to be X number of sessions at 60 feet then we’re going to progress. It was at the doctors’ recommendation, do not put him on a structured throwing program, because it may be either too quick or too slow depending on how he feels. And a lot of what’s driving this on daily throwing schedule is how David feels.”

