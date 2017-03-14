Man Killed By Plow

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Latest on the winter storm in Connecticut (all times local):
East Hartford police say an elderly man has died after being struck by a snow plow truck.
Police were called Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. to the Willow Arms Apartments at 446 Main Street. The victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police tell local TV stations the plow truck belonged to a private contractor. They say the driver is distraught about the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
