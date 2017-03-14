Blizzard Warning: Remains in effect until 8pm this evening. Read More

Man Killed By Plow

March 14, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: East Hartford, Fatal, Plow

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Latest on the winter storm in Connecticut (all times local):
East Hartford police say an elderly man has died after being struck by a snow plow truck.
Police were called Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. to the Willow Arms Apartments at 446 Main Street. The victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police tell local TV stations the plow truck belonged to a private contractor. They say the driver is distraught about the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia