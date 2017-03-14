Blizzard Warning: From 8am - 8pm Tuesday. Read More

Man Charged With Beating Mother Will Stand Trial

March 14, 2017 5:33 AM
Filed Under: fatal beating, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – A murder trial is expected to begin next week for a Stamford man charged with beating his mother to death almost two years ago.

The Stamford Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2mDYfJZ ) that 44-year-old Timothy Anderson will stand trial on March 21 before three judges. Anderson’s attorney
says the judges will decide if Anderson was insane when he punched 76-year-old Maryann Anderson several times, sending her into a coma before she died in March 2015.

Police had said Anderson went into a rage after being confronted by his mother and brother about his failure to take medication for psychological problems.

If Anderson is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he could be sentenced to up to 60 years as a patient at the Whiting Forensic Division at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middleton.

