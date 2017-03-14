Blizzard Warning: From 8am - 8pm Tuesday. Read More

Guilty Plea In Fatal Crash Case

March 14, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, manslaughter case, Southington

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – A Southington woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in a crash that killed a man and injured his girlfriend last year.

The Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mE9It3 ) that court records show 26-year-old Krista Pikora pleaded guilty last week in the April 2016 crash that left 30-year-old Brandon Caron dead. She could face five years in prison when she’s sentenced May 10.

Police say the car driven by Pikora crashed head-on into a car driven by Caron, of Bristol. Caron was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Caron’s passenger and girlfriend was treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

An arrest warrant alleged Pikora had been drinking at three locations on the day of the crash.

