Blizzard Warning: From 8am - 8pm Tuesday. Read More

Catholic School Merger In Hamden

March 14, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Catholic school merger, Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) – The archdiocese says St. Stephen School will close and it 150 students will be transitioned to St. Rita School, located about a mile away, starting next fall.

The combined school will educate pre-K through eighth-grade students.

Officials say the decision was made for fiscal reasons.

Parents will be given $500 in tuition assistance to help cover the cost of new uniforms.

The archdiocese’s “Stewards for Tomorrow” pastoral process seeks to combine more than 200 parishes into 117 so-called “pastorates.”

These distinct parishes can consist of one or more churches grouped together.

St. Gabriel School in Milford closed in March 2016.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia