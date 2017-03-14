Catholic School Merger In Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) – The archdiocese says St. Stephen School will close and it 150 students will be transitioned to St. Rita School, located about a mile away, starting next fall.

The combined school will educate pre-K through eighth-grade students.

Officials say the decision was made for fiscal reasons.

Parents will be given $500 in tuition assistance to help cover the cost of new uniforms.

The archdiocese’s “Stewards for Tomorrow” pastoral process seeks to combine more than 200 parishes into 117 so-called “pastorates.”

These distinct parishes can consist of one or more churches grouped together.

St. Gabriel School in Milford closed in March 2016.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)