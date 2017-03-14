Blizzard Operations Underway In The State

Blizzard Warning: From 8am - 8pm Tuesday. Read More

March 14, 2017 6:49 AM
(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Transportation has all of its personnel on the roads this morning to try and keep up with what’s expected to be heavy snow throughout the day.

DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick says all told, over 800 vehicles have been deployed; over 600 from the state and about 250 from private contractors.

Nursick says the travel ban ordered Monday by Governor Dannel Malloy will go a long way in making clean up efforts more efficient.

State Police are reshuffling schedules for today.

Sergeant Eric Haglund, a CSP spokesman, says they’ve brought in extra troopers and may carry over shifts as needed.

Haglund says only essential personnel are permitted on the roads during the ban.

People driving who don’t fall into the “essential” category run the risk of being issued a citation with a fine.

