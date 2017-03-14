Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes St. Patrick’s Day is the holiday when everybody gets to be Irish. All across Connecticut people will be heading out in search of “craic” – the Irish term for fun, entertainment, pleasant company and good times. And the state has a number of bars and restaurants that fit the bill. Anybody craving classic Irish comfort food and refreshing drinks along with music and pleasant bartenders will find them at these pubs.

The Harp and Hound

4 Pearl St.

Mystic, CT 06355

(860) 572-7778

www.harpandhound.com Perhaps no other bar in the state will make you feel more like you’re in Ireland than Mystic’s Harp and Hound. Owner and Limerick native Leo Roche transformed one of the town’s oldest buildings into a pub reminiscent of those in his native country, complete with authentic decor and furnishings. You also can’t beat the Harp’s outstanding selection of Irish drafts, whiskeys and coffees. Stop by and check it out after the annual Mystic Irish Parade on March 19.

Keagan’s Irish Pub

544 Main St.

Middletown, CT 06457

(860) 346-2400

www.keagansct.com 544 Main St.Middletown, CT 06457(860) 346-2400 Keagan’s in Middletown has a simple charm that makes it a welcoming setting for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Enjoy its specialty appetizers, including the Pots of Gold – potato cakes stuffed with corned beef and shallots – or the house tater tots with smoked bacon, cheddar and Guinness onions. There are also several corned beef sandwiches and you can customize your own beef, chicken or veggie burger. And the accommodating bartenders are always happy to pour you one of Keagan’s many local and international craft brews.

The Black Sheep

247 Main St.

Niantic, CT 06357

(860) 739-2041

www.theblacksheepniantic.com 247 Main St.Niantic, CT 06357(860) 739-2041 The Black Sheep is one of the best Irish bars on the Connecticut shoreline. Visit on St. Patrick's Day for a cold beer (over a dozen on tap) and a burger with Black Sheep's Irish whiskey ketchup. Or go for the Devil's Stack Burger – two patties filled with corned beef and Swiss cheese on rye toast. There are plentiful soups, sandwiches and seafood dishes as well. And don't be surprised to find several Irish dancers, singers and musicians performing that day.