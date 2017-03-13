Travel Ban For Connecticut

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy has signed an order proclaiming a travel ban in effect beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The governor signed the order proclaiming a civil prepardness emergency for Connecticut.
The ban remains in effect until further notice.
Malloy says the emergency operations center will be activated also beginning at 5 a.m.
The governor says with snowfall expected to begin shortly before sunrise, conditions could rapidly deteriorate, with blizzard conditions expected to begin by 9 a.m.