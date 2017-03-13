Blizzard Warning: From 8am - 8pm Tuesday. Read More

Travel Ban For Connecticut

March 13, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Blizzard, Governor Dannel Malloy

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy has signed an order proclaiming a travel ban in effect beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The governor signed the order proclaiming a civil prepardness emergency for Connecticut.

The ban remains in effect until further notice.

Malloy says the emergency operations center will be activated also beginning at 5 a.m.

The governor says with snowfall expected to begin shortly before sunrise, conditions could rapidly deteriorate, with blizzard conditions expected to begin by 9 a.m.

