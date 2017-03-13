Sen. Tim Larson To Hold Press Conference To Support Local Auto Jobs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Senator Tim Larson will hold a press conference in his district, to support the 14,000 jobs at the 270 new auto dealerships in Connecticut.
Senator Larson will be joined by key legislators and members of the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association at the press conference taking place Monday March 13th at 11am at Gengras Chevrolet in East Hartford. Larson said in a press release for the press conference that he and other legislators will not support legislation that gives advantages to out of state corporations.
In addition to speaking in support of local auto jobs in the state, Larson will also discuss the sales of electric vehicles. Many of the electronic vehicles available in Connecticut will be on site at the press conference.