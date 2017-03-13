Winter Storm Warning: From 5am Tuesday until 2am Wednesday. Read More

Review: Police Officer Not Responsible For Fatal Crash

March 13, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A state review has found that a Norwalk police officer who pursued a car that hit a tree, killing the driver, wasn’t responsible for the crash.

The Hartford Courant reports police and the Stamford state’s attorney’s office say officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 when a suspect fled in a car in Norwalk.

Authorities say another officer was working to close an intersection when a car sped toward him and drove around his patrol car.

The officer attempted to follow the vehicle and found that it had crashed. The driver, 22-year-old Vincent Fowlkes, died at a hospital. His passenger was treated for serious injuries.

Neither Fowlkes nor his passenger was the target of the arrest warrant.

Authorities say the officer has been returned to full duty.

