Police: Man, 73, Killed In Head-On Crash in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a Danielson man is dead after his car hit another vehicle head-on in Griswold.
The Day reports that police say 73-year-old Robert Rubenoff was traveling south on state Route 164 just after 10 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a northbound BMW driven by Kenneth Yin, of Lowell, Massachusetts.
Rubenoff was taken to a Norwich hospital and then transferred to Hartford Hospital where he later died.
Police say Yin and two of his passengers suffered minor injuries. A third passenger suffered serious injuries. They were all hospitalized.
Police say the road wasn’t lit in the area of the crash.
Authorities are investigating.
