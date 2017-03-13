Pet Talk: The Crazy Things That Dogs Can Do

On today’s Pet Talk, Laurie Fass challenges dog owners to top some of the crazy things she’s witnessed from other dogs. Such as Chopper, the Bull Terrier who crashed through a storm door using his head. Or the Weimaraner who trashed a room while still inside his crate. There’s also the Siberian Husky who made his own dog door, and the Labrador Retriever who dug a hold big enough to bury a picnic table.
In the case of cats, a caller asks questions about caring for a feral cat. And Animal Friends of CT share ideas for keeping cats safe.
Solutions are offered regarding a beagle who barks when his dachshund housemate is taken outside without him.