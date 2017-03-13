East Hampton Man Charged In Pickup Truck Assault

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An East Hampton man is under arrest, accused of running over another man with a pickup truck Sunday.
Police responded to a home on Coughlin Road shortly before 2 p.m. to find several people who said they had been threatened with a metal pipe, and that a 30-year-old man had been assaulted and then run over by a pickup. The victim was taken to Middlesex Medical Center in Marlborough for treatment.
Police say they located the alleged attacker, Alex Banning, 24, in the parking lot of the local Stop & Shop.
Banning faces a host of charges including second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault.
Banning was held on $50,000 bond pending arraignment Monday in Middletown Superior Court.