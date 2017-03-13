Blizzard Warning: From 8am - 8pm Tuesday. Read More

Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney To Remain On The Job

March 13, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Deirdre Daly, U.S. Attorney

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ The top federal prosecutor in Connecticut has received approval from the Trump administration to remain in her post until October, when she completes 20 years of service with the Department of Justice.
U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly announced Monday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the administration are allowing her to stay until October. Officials say hitting the 20-year mark will affect Daly’s retirement benefits, but it wasn’t immediately clear how.

Daly says she’ll focus on an orderly transition to the next U.S. attorney in her remaining months.

The Justice Department on Friday asked all remaining 46 U.S. attorneys to submit their resignations. Daly then announced her resignation.

Daly was nominated in 2014 by President Barack Obama after serving as a federal prosecutor in various positions in Connecticut and New York.

 

