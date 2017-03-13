Connecticut Prepares For Late-Winter Storm

Hartford, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A powerful nor’easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to parts of Connecticut.

The snow is expected to start early Tuesday in Connecticut. A number of communities have already announced parking bans and municipal office closings for Tuesday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation was busy Monday preparing for the storm, pre-treating bridges and overpasses. Spokesman Kevin Nursick says more than 600 trucks and some 250 contractors will be tasked with keeping state roads clear.

“Given the severity of this weather event, it goes without saying that if you do not have an emergency purpose to be out on the roads tomorrow, you really should not be traveling,” Nursick told WTIC News Monday.

Eversource says it stands ready to address an storm-realted power outages. The utility is preparing for the possibility of tree-related damage to its electric system and will have crews and support staff ready to respond.