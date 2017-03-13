Bronin Says Hartford Progressing On Fiscal Crisis, But Much Left To Do

(CBS Connecticut) — In his annual state of the city address, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin this evening said the city’s financial situation has improved since he warned of dire circumstances a year ago.

“I stood in this chamber with a stark and somber message, Bronin said. “But I also said that this city can and will be strong if we face our challenges honestly with a clear visions and with unflinching willingness to do the things our challenges demand. Over the last 12 months that is exactly what we have done.”

The mayor says he is more confident in the future of the city, but he says much is left to do.

The city cuts its budget and laid off employees, and the three largest insurance companies in Hartford recently announced they will contribute $10-million per year for 5 years.

Bronin called for Hartford residents to unify behind their new minor league baseball team.

We are now a month away from opening day, so no matter what you thought about the stadium deal, now is the time to rally together to embrace the stadium and the team as ours, and to make it a success,” Bronin said.

After a string delays and cost over-runs, the city had the original developer pulled off the project. The developer sued, and the FBI is investigating what happened to city money given to the developer.