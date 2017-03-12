Winner Of Teen Safe Driving Video Contest To Be Announced

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ State officials are set to announce the winners of the 2017 DMV-Travelers Teen Safe Driving Video Contest.

More than 400 teenagers statewide submitted entries to this year’s competition. The public service announcement videos had to include this year’s theme, “One Split Second,” and show how it only takes a quick moment to make a driving decision that can prevent breaking the law or getting into an accident.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Motor Vehicles Department Commissioner Michael Bzdyra are scheduled to announce the winners Monday at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

The prizes included $6,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $4,0 for third.

Officials say 16- and 17-year-old drivers were involved in nearly 4,400 crashes last year, up from just over 4,000 in 2015.

