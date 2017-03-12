Troopers Seek Whereabouts Of Missing Windham Man

March 12, 2017 11:55 AM

Windham, CT. (CBS Connecticut): Troop K-Colchester is seeking the whereabouts of a Windham man missing since March 3, 2017.

On March 7, 2017 at approximately 5:00 p.m. David Manley (dob 4/26/1965) was reported missing by his family.  The Manley family stated they last saw David on 3/3/17 when he left their Jordan Road residence in Windham to pick up a friend in Montville.

David Manley is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.  David was last seen at the Jordan Road residence in Windham wearing a black jacket, possibly wearing jeans, and tennis shoes.  David has a limp and walks with a cane.

Anyone who thinks they may know the whereabouts of David Manley, or who has any information is asked to call Troop K 860-465-5400.  All calls will remain confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
At The Box Office

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia