Troopers Seek Whereabouts Of Missing Windham Man

Windham, CT. (CBS Connecticut): Troop K-Colchester is seeking the whereabouts of a Windham man missing since March 3, 2017.
On March 7, 2017 at approximately 5:00 p.m. David Manley (dob 4/26/1965) was reported missing by his family. The Manley family stated they last saw David on 3/3/17 when he left their Jordan Road residence in Windham to pick up a friend in Montville.
David Manley is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. David was last seen at the Jordan Road residence in Windham wearing a black jacket, possibly wearing jeans, and tennis shoes. David has a limp and walks with a cane.
Anyone who thinks they may know the whereabouts of David Manley, or who has any information is asked to call Troop K 860-465-5400. All calls will remain confidential.