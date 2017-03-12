Senator Takes President To Task Over U.S. Attorney Dismissals

March 12, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Chris Murphy, Deirdre Daly, U.S. Attorneys

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Sen. Chris Murphy is criticizing President Donald Trump for the sudden dismissal of dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide, including Deirdre Daly, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys, including Daly, who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

Murphy said in a statement Saturday that while presidents have the right to put in place their own U.S. attorneys over the course of their administration, what he said was a “sweeping and arbitrary mass firing” by Trump puts politics ahead of the safety of local communities.

Murphy, a Democrat, praised Daly, saying she has done “incredible work defending Connecticut,” particularly her focus on combating the sale of heroin across the state.

President Barack Obama nominated Daly in 2014.

 

