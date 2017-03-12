March Madness: Final Tournament Watch 3/12

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut
Connecticut (CBS) – With just a short time until the brackets are revealed on CBS, it’s time to project the field one last time. Below is my best guess at this year’s tournament field of 68.
Bracket Projection
East
1. Villanova
16. Mt. St. Mary’s
8. Miami
9. VCU
5. Cincinnati
12. Marquette/USC
4. West Virginia
13. Vermont
6. Virginia
11. Rhode Island
3. UCLA
14. Iona
7. Maryland
10. Providence
2. North Carolina
15. Troy
South
1. Duke
16. Jacksonville State/UC Davis
8. South Carolina
9. Dayton
5. Purdue
12. Wake Forest/Kansas State
4. SMU
13. Bucknell
6. Creighton
11. UNC Wilmington
3. Lousiville
14. East Tennessee State
7. Minnesota
10. Virginia Tech
2. Kentucky
15. Florida Gulf Coast
Midwest
1. Kansas
16. New Orleans/NC Central
8. Seton Hall
9. Wichita State
5. Butler
12. Princeton
4. Notre Dame
13. Winthrop
6. Michigan
11. Middle Tennessee
3. Baylor
14. Northern Kentucky
7. Wisconsin
10. Xavier
2. Oregon
15. Texas Southern
West
1. Gonzaga
16. South Dakota State
8. Northwestern
9. Oklahoma State
5. Iowa State
12. Nevada
4. Florida
13. New Mexico State
6. St. Mary’s
11. Vanderbilt
3. Florida State
14. Kent State
7. Arkansas
10. Michigan State
2. Arizona
15. North Dakota
Last 4 In: Marquette, Wake Forest, Kansas State, USC
First 2 Out: Illinois State, Syracuse
Follow Mike Bachini on Twitter @MikeBachini