Wallingford Issues $14K In Fines For Passing Stopped Buses

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The school district for Wallingford issued $14,0 in fines last year to drivers who were videotaped passing stopped school buses.

The school system worked with Arizona-based Redflex Traffic Systems to install cameras on two buses in January 2016.

The Record-Journal reports police ticketed 31 drivers based on the video footage. The fine for illegally passing a stopped school bus is $465 in Connecticut.

A three-year contract with Redflex calls for the company to receive a portion of the net collection.

Wallingford police received footage of a total of 71 vehicles passing school buses, but authorities didn’t issue tickets in all cases.

Police say it can be difficult to say whether a violation occurred in cases where traffic is moving quickly and a full stop would be hard for drivers.

