Revelers Flock To St. Patrick’s Day Parades Despite The Cold

March 11, 2017 5:36 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Frigid temperatures didn’t stop thousands of revelers from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at parades in southern New England.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee’s 46th annual parade was held as scheduled in Hartford Saturday morning despite temperatures that only reached into the low 20s.

The Hartford Courant reports that while attendance at the parade was lower than usual, revelers were enthusiastic.

Attendees told the newspaper that they love going to the parade every year and they had no intention of breaking the streak.

The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Sunday. It’s among the oldest parade in the country, celebrating 175 years. The parade is due to step off at 1:30 p.m. from Chapel and Sherman streets.

