New London Woman Arrested After Attacking Victim With Samurai Sword

NEW LONDON (CBS Connecticut) – Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing someone with a samurai sword.
51-year-old Juanita Bentley of New London, faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.
New London Police responded to a reported disturbance at 70 Farmington Avenue around 11:45 Friday evening. When they arrived, the victim told police that he and Bentley were having an argument and Bentley told the victim to leave. When the victim didn’t leave the apartment fast enough, Bentley took what police said was a decorative Samurai sword from the wall and stabbed the victim as he left.
The victim ran to a neighboring apartment and called 911.
The victim, who was not identified, was treated for non-life threatening injuries to the back and arms at Lawrence & Memorial hospital.
Bentley was held on a $10,000 bond.