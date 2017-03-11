Ansonia Firefighters Hoping To Get Some Rest After 3 Fires

ANSONIA, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Ansonia firefighters are hoping to get some rest after battling three fires in the span of roughly 15 hours.

The latest blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at the vacant Farrel industrial complex on Main Street, where a blaze started in the roof of one of the buildings. Authorities believe the fire may have been sparked by an electrical problem caused by the wind. Power had to be cut to the entire complex before crews could extinguish the flames.

Just hours earlier, firefighters battled a blaze on a porch at a home on Colony Street.

The most serious of the three fires occurred Friday night at Fourth and Liberty streets. Two homes were burned and 11 residents were displaced.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the blazes. There’s no indication the fires are connected, said authorities.

“Hopefully it quiets down,” said Assistant Fire Chief Michael Eheman. “All my guys stayed safe. They did an admirable job under some nasty weather conditions … everybody came home safe and that’s the ultimate goal.”

Ansonia has an all-volunteer fire department.