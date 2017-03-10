Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

West Haven Man Gets 10 Years In Prison For Selling Narcotics

March 10, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: drugs, Kenneth Brickhouse, West Haven

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A West Haven man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling cocaine and heroin.

Kenneth Brickhouse, aka “K.E.,” pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges in September and was sentenced on Thursday. He must also serve five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say the 36-year-old Brickhouse sold narcotics to someone working with law enforcement officials last year.

Authorities say he used a Norwalk apartment to store drugs, convert cocaine into crack cocaine and conduct drug sales. Investigators found roughly 500 bags of heroin, two bags of cocaine and a loaded pistol in the apartment.

Brickhouse has previous state and federal convictions related to crack dealing and gun charges. He served more than a decade in federal prison and was released in 2011.

