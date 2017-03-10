Waterbury Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Beating Former Boss

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to using a chunk of wood to beat his former boss to death in a dispute over money.
The Republican-American reports that 46-year-old Stephen Brockett, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Thursday to killing Isidore Ellin as part of a deal with prosecutors. He faces 40 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 27.
Authorities say Brockett confronted the 79-year-old Ellin in the driveway of the victim’s Middlebury home on Nov. 3, 2015. The arrest warrant says Brockett grabbed a piece of wood on the open tailgate of a pickup truck and beat Ellin.
He also stole $700 from the victim as he lay bleeding on the ground.
Brockett told police Ellin refused to pay him for work he did at properties the victim owned.
