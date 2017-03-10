Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

Waterbury Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Beating Former Boss

March 10, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Middlebury, Stephen Brockett, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to using a chunk of wood to beat his former boss to death in a dispute over money.

The Republican-American reports that 46-year-old Stephen Brockett, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Thursday to killing Isidore Ellin as part of a deal with prosecutors. He faces 40 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 27.

Authorities say Brockett confronted the 79-year-old Ellin in the driveway of the victim’s Middlebury home on Nov. 3, 2015. The arrest warrant says Brockett grabbed a piece of wood on the open tailgate of a pickup truck and beat Ellin.

He also stole $700 from the victim as he lay bleeding on the ground.

Brockett told police Ellin refused to pay him for work he did at properties the victim owned.

