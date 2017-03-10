Suspicious Person In Windsor

(Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Windsor police are investigating after they say a student was approached by a suspicious individual.
Around 8:15, officers say the Windsor High School student told them the person, a man in a white van, called out to him saying he knew the teen went to Sage Park Middle School and offered him a ride.
The student ignored the man and reported the incident to the resource officer once he arrived at the high school.
Police say the man is white, between 30-and-40 years of age, heavyset and bald. He also had a light-brown beard.
Officers urge citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity and call them if they have any information on this particular case.