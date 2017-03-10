Suspicious Person In Windsor

March 10, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: suspicious person, windsor

(Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Windsor police are investigating after they say a student was approached by a suspicious individual.

Around 8:15, officers say the Windsor High School student told them the person, a man in a white van, called out to him saying he knew the teen went to Sage Park Middle School and offered him a ride.

The student ignored the man and reported the incident to the resource officer once he arrived at the high school.

Police say the man is white, between 30-and-40 years of age, heavyset and bald.  He also had a light-brown beard.

Officers urge citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity and call them if they have any information on this particular case.

