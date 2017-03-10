Police: West Hartford Robbery Suspect May Be Responsible For Other Heists

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say the man who robbed a Mobil station on Albany Avenue early Thursday may also be responsible for heists in Wethersfield and Manchester.

Christopher Franco, 24, entered Troy’s Mobil at 2507 Albany Avenue just before 4 a.m. and held a gun to the clerk’s head– ordering him to hand over the contents of two cash drawers, and then to withdraw money from an ATM in the store, said police. The clerk was then ordered into the bathroom while the suspect fled.

Police say Franco matches the description of suspects wanted in connection with armed robberies in West Hartford on February 28, and in Wethersfield and Manchester in recent days.

Police say Franco, who is homeless, was picked up later in the day, in possession of a handgun.

He was due to be arraigned Friday in Hartford Superior Court, on charges of first-degree robbery, carrying a gun without a permit, second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny conspiracy, first-degree robbery conspiracy, criminal possession of a firearm, and second-degree kidnapping with a firearm, said police.